“We thought of Leonardo DiCaprio for the series”

In the midst of the investigation that corners Joseph Louis Moreno as the alleged ringleader of a plot dedicated to bank fraud and money laundering has slipped San Francisco de Asis. This Wednesday he declared in the National High Court Alexander RoemmerMoreno’s Argentine partner who put €35 million to shoot a historical series about the religious character. Roemmers has been less forceful than expected in a businessman who doubts the fate of a millionaire investment and has contradicted himself with reports commissioned by himself to audit the work.

Roemmers assures not having reported never to José Luis Moreno, but the truth is that since the television producer was arrested by the National Police, the Argentine investor has hovered over the investigation, or rather his suspicions that Moreno had not invested in the series that the 35 had agreed million euros that he had given him.

Moreno and Roemmers met in sardinia in 2017 due to the interest of the Spanish producer in bringing to Spain a musical financed by the Argentine in his country. Hence, according to Rommers, “a 10-year collaboration agreement with the idea of ​​producing other series” was born. It is in October 2018 when both agree to shoot 10 chapters, which later became 24 with their corresponding investment increase, which if it started with 10 million euros reached 35 on which the dispute between the two is based. Roemmers basically defends, yes, without too much vehemence, that what he has seen of the series does not reflect his investment.

On the one hand, Roemmers assures that “the spiritual part of the series I didn’t think I had great level. José Luis wrote them and I had to modify them”, but when asked by Moreno’s defense he had to admit that in written messages to the Spanish producer he came to describe the texts of the series as “exquisite and the result of a great script work”.

“José Luis managed everything”

But beyond the likes of Roemmers, about which he has later contradicted himself again, here the thing is about whether the money he invested reached the series in its entirety or was diverted by Moreno to other different purposes. Come on, if the series, beyond taste, costs or not to shoot the money that Roemmers put in. “I was the partner capitalist who financed the series. The rest, direction, production, scenarios… José Luis handled everything». Even so, Roemmers has assured that he was aware of the scripts and even of distribution and has come to reveal that they handled names as well known as that of Leonardo Dicaprio. With these expectations the series was going to be anything but cheap. In fact, Roemmers has assured that there were conversations with a well-known audiovisual platform that was interested in the series at the rate of 5 million euros per episode. Roemmers assures that there was another last offer that he offered 3 million per episode. In both cases, if it were the 24 chapters that he mentioned, we are talking about sales worth 74 to 120 million eurosnot inconsiderable benefits in exchange for 35 million.

In another part of the interrogation Roemmers has assured that he has the recording of the series “through my lawyers because he never gave it to me. Now I know that it exists, but I don’t know what is there. It was enough for me to see what Moreno has taught me to see that it was mediocrevery mediocre.” At least Roemmers knows that his money was invested in a product, even if he doesn’t like it, or rather it should be said that he has known about it since January 2021, more than a year ago.

That is the date on which an Argentine producer gave him a couple of typed pages giving him his opinion on the material he had been able to watch after flying from Buenos Aires to Madrid for just that purpose. Is about Javier Leozwho in the report revealed by OKDIARIO, says verbatim “the recorded material is proportional to the investment made. Now Roemmers has said in the National Court that more than a year later he is going to present an extension of that couple of pages.

Roemmers has assured that it was José Luis Moreno himself who offered to drastically unclog the situation: “First he threatened to leave the series and even told me that gave me what had been done so far, but I was interested in finishing it”, which does not fail to attract the attention of a person whose work the Argentine businessman has described in court as “mediocre”.

But if there is something that is strange in this whole story, it is that, although it must be assumed that Roemmers decided not to closely monitor his investment, because according to him “I don’t like to control”, Despite being 35 million, he himself has recognized that he was able to witness part of the filming of the series, and it was not just any visit, but one of the most expensive exteriors of the series in which several action scenes were shot. Among other things Roemmers in Morocco saw work at Joseph Louis Alcaineaward-winning cinematographer 5 Goya Awardsrecognition for which he has been nominated 20 timesfor working on films like pain and glory, Return or Belle Epoque among other.

What has Roemmers said about his sensations after that visit? “The shooting seemed magnificent to me, I saw a great display with many people. I liked it and it reassured me to see that Alcaine was there.” Presumably, whether he likes the final result or not, Alejandro Roemmers should begin to distinguish whether the money he invested is in a series that, whether he likes it or not, does not seem to be exactly cheap.