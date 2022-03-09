We lost two games and that cost me my job

Javier Aguirre declared for the first time, after his dismissal from Montereywhere he expressed his feelings with scratched.

​‘The Basque’ spoke on the program ‘El Larguero’, in Spain, where he considered that the performance in the Club World Cup It led him to termination.

“In the end it didn’t work out, the Club World Cup didn’t live up to expectations, people wanted more from us, from the team as such, we were fifth, we lost a game against Al Ahly from Egypt, they didn’t like it”, declared Aguirre .

The former helmsman He considered that there was time to reverse the situation, with two games pending in the League, however, the pressure from the people was greater, so his process with the Monterey was finished.

“When we returned to Mexico we were with two games less, the team had one win and two draws, they looked lagging behind, but well, with two games they could come back. Our League has a Liguilla that they call, they rate 12 of 18, so no It was so crazy that with Monterrey I was going to qualify,” Aguirre said.

He classified as a penalty the missed penalty for Funes Mori in view of Puebla.

“We lost two games with the superleader Puebla, who is playing very well and they missed a penalty there, what a shame, and then at home we lost to a theoretically affordable rival and that cost me my job,” he explained.

About the new process with VucetichHe had words of praise.

“I am very happy for the boys who were able to win with the new coach who is a friend of mine, I wish him the best of luck, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who has also already won five titles with this team, people love him very much” Aguirre concluded.

