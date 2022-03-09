We know this about LAPSUS$, the ‘hackers’ who claim the attacks on Samsung and Mercado Libre – El Financiero

This Monday, cyberattacks were reported on Samsung and Mercado Libre, same that have been awarded by the group of hackers called LAPSUS$.

In his Telegram group, this organization shared the hacked information to Nvidia and Samsung, and although they have not claimed responsibility for access to the Mercado Libre source code, on Telegram a poll was conducted on Sunday to determine his next attackand the online shopping company was on the list along with Vodafone and Impresa Scourse.

The information obtained is sold in the Telegram groupwith a minimum cost of one thousand dollars.

Here are the hacks LAPSUS$ has been linked to recently:

Free market

On Monday, Mercado Libre detected that part of its source code had been subject to unauthorized access. “We have activated our security protocols and are conducting a thorough analysis.”

The company stated that During the hack, the data of approximately 300 thousand users was accessedof the almost 140 million it has worldwide.

“So far – and based on our initial analysis – we have not found any evidence that our infrastructure systems have been compromised or that user passwords, account balances, investments have been obtainedfinancial or payment card information,” the company stated.

Samsung

The company also reported attacks last Sunday, which were attributed by the hacker organization.

LAPSUS$ claimed to have different source codes, as well as algorithms for all biometric unlocking operations and Knox code datawhich is often used by the enterprise for bootloader authentication.

Nvidia

For the Nvidia hack, LAPSUS$ claimed to have a terabyte of information, from which schemes were accesseddrivers and firmware from the company.

The group that organized the attack threatened Nvidia to leak information from private documents and tools “which are of great value”. So he asked the company to contact them.

LAPSUS$ asked Nvidia to make its card drivers open source, otherwise it would reveal the private information taken from the company. LAPSUS$ spread his threat on Telegram.

“So NVIDIA, the choice is yours! Anyone: