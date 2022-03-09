We are all worth it: This is how Vogue and L’Oréal Paris celebrated Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Vogue and L’Oréal Paris joined forces in Madrid to celebrate we are all worth ita very special event in which four outstanding women in different fields met to talk about issues such as self-esteem, their references, sisterhood or empowerment, all moderated by Agnes LawrenceHead of Content for Vogue Spain, before an audience made up of creative women, users of L’Oréal Paris and a representative part of the Vogue Voices community.

The protagonists of We are all worth it were actress and screenwriter April Zamorathe comedian Ana Britothe writer Elvira Tailor and the actress and presenter Cayetana Guillen Cuervo, who from this year also presides over the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain. On the eve of 8M, all of them sat down to have a conversation that would not only serve to reflect on the path traveled so far, but also to propose ideas for the future.

For example, Guillén Cuervo wanted to have a moment to remember those women who paved the way, authentic pioneers who are, to a large extent, responsible for the social advances that we enjoy today. “I think about my mother a lot,” she explained, “and I am very grateful, because we have inherited the rights and freedoms that previous generations have conquered. I also believe that positive reinforcement is importantto keep in mind all that has been gained”.

Iciar J. Carrasco

For her part, Zamora commented that she lives the 8M “with a lot of passion, because I love meeting with my friends, talking about feminism, celebrating it, but also claiming it.” For Sastre, it was important to take advantage of it to value the strength of the feminist movement in our country: “Outside of Spain, we are a benchmark. We must value our effort.”