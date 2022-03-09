Wanda Nara showed off her beautiful figure after doing her exercises

Argentina Wanda Nara He continues to give something to talk about with each of his publications on social networks, where he has become a sensation as an influencer.

Wanda Nara, partner and representative of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, has become a sensation in social media where he shows his great lifestyle, as well as the beautiful moments he spends with his children.

The model, who has also been immersed in the world of television as a presenter, is a visionary woman who is not confirmed and a few months ago she launched her own cosmetics brand that has been widely accepted in the market.

this time nara has fallen in love with his followers social media showing off her beautiful figure after a day of training in her private gym at home, where she wore a lycra that showed her attributes.

“Torture Monday ��️♀️”, he wrote Wanda in the publication where he showed the image revealing the spectacular figure that he has achieved with his exercise routines, receiving the praise of his followers with more than 900 comments and more than 199 thousand likes in just a few hours.

Post by Wanda Nara shared on social media/@wanda_icardi

This is not the first time that Wanda Nara She leaves her fans speechless, because just a few hours ago she also surprised by showing her beauty and sensuality wearing an outfit with a pronounced neckline, revealing part of her bust, lighting up social networks.

Photos of Wanda Nara on social media/@wanda_icardi