ANDn times as incongruous and puerile as the ones we live in, it is difficult for us not to fall into the complicity of restlessness and the banal conformism of the 60 square meters that shelter us. Any trench is good in wartime, and by trench you name football, basketball, or any other sport or entertainment—or entertainment sport. It was said that in the days of the Roman Empire the motto was: “Bread and circuses”, more or less as it still is eighteen centuries later; Let’s keep people busy and distracted so they don’t protest, take to the streets, rise up or simply realize the ineptitude of their rulers.

Well yes, if it’s about telling stories and keeping people entertained, there are few better than WWE to bring that ship to fruition. Over the last few days we have revisited in Marca some of the “Russian heroes” who stepped on a WWE ring, since sadly this country is current, and today we focus on what was perhaps the most “bloody” case of all, the Ukrainian who wanted to be and was Russian, his name Oleg Prudius, better known in WWE Vladimir Kozlov.

A step without sorrow or glory

And so it was. Vladimir Kozlov signed for WWE in 2006 and his appearances in that year were few. 2008 was the year of the official presentation of him in society, after spending much of 2007 in the company’s development territories. Kozlov returned to WWE television programming attacking Matt Hardy and Triple H repeatedly, and asserting his ECW “franchise wrestler” label with an unbeaten record of almost 12 months duration.

Vladimir Kozlov’s time with the company did not have a great impact, although not everyone can say that they have defeated Undertaker in a match, and they can. That night, on February 27, 2009, the Russian knocked out the “Undertaker” on a SmackDown show that will be remembered only for that feat that he would never repeat as he intended since a few days later, on Raw, he was measured against Shawn Michaels, a fight from which Undertaker’s rival will come out at WrestleMania XXV and we all know what happened in the best match in history.

The most intense and successful part of his career came in 2010, when John Cena stood up to The Nexus and even came to be crowned WWE Couples Champion alongside Santino Marella. At that time Kozlov stopped being “heel” to embrace the funniest and most humorous part of wrestling, thus letting slip the best days of him as a solo fighter. In the twilight of his WWE role, on August 2, 2011, Kozlov lost his last televised match to Mark Henry, only to be fired 3 days later.

His time in WWE can be summed up as a mid-table Superstar who competed in 535 matches, between 2006 and 2011, winning 335 (62%) and losing 200 (38%) and who would not be remembered today if it were not for the war conflict your country is facing.

What is he currently doing?

Oleg is retired from the ring but not from acting since, like many other WWE wrestlers or former wrestlers, he has tried his luck on the big screen and nothing seems to be going wrong for him. It may not have the impact of Batista or The Rock himself, but Prudius has already had prominent roles in 2017 in the Chinese feature film “Wolf Warrior II”, a film that unseated “Avatar”, according to Forbes, to become the second most watched of the last decade in China, second only to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

This same year he will premiere “Phoenix”, a film in which he will be accompanied by members of the UFC Hall of Fame such as Randy Couture or Rashad Evans in addition to another former WWE Superstar, Eva Marie. Her role will be that of a veteran of the Afghan war who trains Eva Marie at risk, who must avenge the death of her father Everett Grant (Couture) in the film.

Vladimir is clear, he is on the Ukrainian side

Such is life. Who was going to tell our protagonist that being from Ukraine he should represent a Russian character in WWE and that today it would be Russia that would be invading his true country of birth. It was never easy, but given the tradition of “Russian fighters” in WWE, it can be said that Vladimir Kozlov was proud to represent a historic lineage of competitors. Since we have reason, in WWE the United States-Russia dichotomy has been used as flammable material for the North American society that makes use of its product, and it has always been successful, especially using the years of the Cold War as a pretext or inspiration .

The fighter does not usually lavish himself on social networks, but these days he has made direct mention of the conflict in his country, making it clear which side he is on with these words:

“Pray for Ukraine! Always proud to represent my country in all international competitions! War is the most cowardly escape from the problems of peace. Peace is always better than any war. Ukraine I am with you. Peace.”