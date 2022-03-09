Vin Diesel dedicates a message to Paul Walker with news about the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker they became brothers in their time working together on the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Your papers from Brian O’Conner and Dominic Toretto They are one of the best duos in cinema, and the tragic death of Paul Walker in an accident in 2013 devastated the team of the saga and especially Diesel.

Since then the actor has dedicated himself to keep the memory of Walker alive and to continue the saga respecting his legacy, a saga that is already preparing to shoot installments 10 and 11, which will be the last.

Thus, Diesel fulfills the promise he made to Paul Walker and it seems that start filming of the tape has made him very emotional again.

“Fast is back in London, among the many locations around the world for the Finale of Fast…” Diesel said along with a photo with Walker and Tyrese Gibson, also from the Fast family.

“Wait make you proud… All love, always,” Vin dedicated to his friend.

What we know about the end of ‘Fast and Furious’

‘Fast and Furious 10‘ and ‘Fast and Furious 11’ they will shoot together putting the finishing touch to the saga, and Diesel has been very involved in the entire development process.

One of the big rumors ahead of the new installments is the possibility that Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, make an appearance in the franchise in tribute to his father. Meadow’s special relationship with Vin Diesel or Paul’s wife in the saga, Jordan Brewster, has made fans see this gift very possible.







It was also recently announced that Jason Momoa He is in talks to join the latest installment, presumably as a villain like John Cena did in the previous one.

Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel or Sung Kang They will also join the cast to close the famous saga.

