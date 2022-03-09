Veto, millionaire fine, disqualification…, punishments for Gallos de Querétaro

The Roosters of Queretaro received exemplary sanctions, from the Disqualification of your current directive until the veto of his stadium for a year, in addition to losing the game against Atlas of day 9 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League after the outbreak of violence that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium.

SANCTIONS TO GALLOS DE QUERETARO:

– The Gallos club will lose the match by a score of 0-3.

– One-year sanction behind closed doors when playing at home.

– Women’s and youth categories will play their matches behind closed doors.

– Fine of 1 million 500 thousand pesos.

– Disqualification of the current directive for five years.

– The Club must be sold.

– I veto the Roosters bar for three years to enter the opposing stadiums. In addition, one year for his entry as a local.

Professional soccer will return to the headquarters of Querétaro when all the punishments are fulfilled.

Mikel Arriola, president of the MX Leaguepointed out that the Gallos were asked to provide information, promptly, about where they will play their home games.

They pointed out that the punishments are not against the people of Querétaro, “it is against the club and its animation team.”

