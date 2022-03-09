Tomás Boy, the Mexican soccer boss who ended the myth of the green mice

Tomás Boy during a Liga MX match with Chivas. (Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Thomas Boy He did not respond to the archetype of the Mexican soccer player. It could be seen from space. He wasted authority in all facets of his life. They told him for something The bossa nickname that married perfectly with the imposing personality that he always knew how to take advantage of. His exquisite technique and the winning mentality that illuminated his steps have earned him the label of legend..

Weighed down by sound failures at any time, Mexican soccer has always lived with dishonorable clichés: and merit, we played like never before and lost like always. Pure and hard defeatism where they exist. The myth of the green mice, those players who became small on the big stages, seemed to be the perfect tragicomic story to define the soccer identity of Mexico.

But there was a guy with enough courage to put a stop to the faint-hearted ideas. Tomás Boy understood that the category has to be presumed: there is no worse sin than hiding one’s virtues. The Chief validated his ego on the field. Her legs corresponded precisely to the self-esteem her mind felt. Everything in perfect balance.

“My style was like Zidane’s, but I was faster”boasted one day in an interview for FootballSapiens. Could anyone say surprised? Boy could gently lower the ball and then send long strokes showing off his powerful right leg. The same went down a chest ball that filtered a millimeter pass. Mexican soccer was not used to players like him. His character had nothing to do with green mice or merits.

dazzled in Atletico Espanol and Atletico Potosino, two teams without the power that a crack needs to stamp his name on the front pages. It did not matter. He dragged his teammates and made them play at his rhythm. The leaders, the real ones, do not put conditions or excuses. That is why when he arrived at Tigres, in 1975, the equation was perfect: the crack eager for glory and the team thirsty for idols.

Eelas Ángel Fernández nicknamed him in his first years as a player, did not skimp on luxuries. It was not a striker or a classic hitch. He started in front of the midfield and from there he took control of the team. His quality made him appear in the area as a finisher or draw the shotgun he had in his booty to sign collection goals. He was the undisputed figure of the first league title in the history of Tigres, in the 1977-1978 season.

Before the millions of dollars, before the luxuries and opulence, there was a Tomás Boy in the history of Tigres. His well-groomed hair and firm demeanor, in addition to a natural charisma, gave him the stamp of an absolute idol.. 104 goals made him the top scorer in the history of the Autonomous de Nuevo León. Only André-Pierre Gignac was able to break that record in 2019.

History, for some reason, does not usually do justice to the virtuosos. Tomás Boy did not attend the 1978 World Cup. José Antonio Roca, tricolor coach, considered that the services of the most elegant player in Mexican soccer were not necessary. Mexico signed on Argentinian 78 their worst participation in the history of the World Cups. The green mice in all their splendor. That disastrous myth had to be put to rest.

But to do so, Boy had to wait until Mexico 86, his first World Cup. He was 34 years old behind him. El Tri’s coach decided to give him the baton of the team over Hugo Sánchez. Tomás wore the captain’s badge during the joust by general consensus. Hugo’s goals in Madrid were not enough to overshadow the natural leadership of the 10. The Mexican National Team made history: for the first time they agreed to a fifth World Cup match.

Tomás Boy with Pablo Larios after the quarterfinal match against Germany in Mexico 1986. (Photo by S&G/PA Images via Getty Images)

Boy, however, suffered the hazards of history again, as he was injured in the quarterfinal match against Germany. In the field of the University Stadium of Nuevo León, the temple that The boss built, Mexico was eliminated in a melancholy penalty shootout. Pain did not understand hierarchies, but at that point posterity was a goal accomplished: Mexico has never been among the top eight in the World Cup.

A normal man did not die. A guy died who carried in his veins the perfect dose of arrogance and narcissism that is needed to succeed. Tomás Boy used his talent and vanity for the kindest of ends: to bury forever the story of the green mice.

