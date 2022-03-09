Tom Hanks comes to light as Geppetto in the live-action of ‘Pinocchio’

Disney has shared the first look at Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto for the live-action film based on the story Pinocchiofrom Carlo Collodi.

The film directed by Robert Zemeckisis a new cinematographic bet, in which it mixes the live-action genre with visual effects, with the purpose of seeing the human characters in the flesh without neglecting the fantasy that characterizes the wooden doll.

The plot follows the carpenter Gepetto and the wooden doll he named Pinocchio, who later becomes a real boy when a blue fairy proposes to fulfill his wish as long as he is good, sincere and generous. However, along the way, he will have encounters with people with bad intentions that will influence him and lead him to lie more than once.