Tom Cruise reappears unrecognizable and many think he has had surgery

Tom Cruise always has been one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood and at 59 years old, the interpreter is in top form, something that he usually demonstrates in his action movies such as ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, which he has been shooting this year.

But now Tom Cruise has been news on social media after seeing it in one of his last public appearances. It is not the first case and it will not be the last in which a famous person attends an event or is hunted by photographers with his face somewhat changed from how we remembered it.

One of the latest cases was that of Zac Efron or recently Ricky Martin. Well, now it is the turn of Tom Cruise who he was practically unrecognizable in a baseball match in San Francisco.

Game cameras showed Tom in the stands enjoying the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game with his son Connor Cruise.

In the images that have already gone viral on Twitter, you can see how Tom’s face is more swollen than usual while waving to the fans.

As expected the social network messages have not stopped and there are many who they believe that some operation or aesthetic retouching has been done.

“Surgery? Weight? Movie role? Age? Hard to believe she suddenly looks this different,” says one user. While another refuses to accept that this man is the actor: “You are not kidding me, that is NOT the real Tom Cruise, my God, do you think I fall in love with this, I know his true characteristics, yes, similar, but no! is he!”,

“Wow, too many TC facial fillers! Learn a lesson from Brad Pitt… age gracefully, however Brad was always sexier and still is!” they write in another message. “What the hell is going on with his face? Does he have an allergic reaction?”, they point out on the other hand.

