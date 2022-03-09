Today’s matches: Real Madrid vs PSG, live the match for the round of 16 of the Champions League

Live match: Real Madrid vs PSG, minute by minute

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 25 | Kroos puts in a filtered pass for Dani Carvajal, who refocuses and creates danger. The action is annulled due to offside of the Spanish side.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 24 | WHAT A SAVE FROM DONNARUMMA! The Italian goalkeeper takes a shot from Benzema from outside the box with his fingernails. Karim had caught a rebound after a foul on Modric just outside the area. Masterful intervention by the European champion goalkeeper.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | min 21 | New French approach. Neymar shoots with his left foot inside the area, the shot is blocked below by Courtois. Little by little, PSG is becoming more dangerous.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min. 19 | Double attempt of the visit. First from Neymar’s feet, he covers the defense and the rebound is left to Paredes, who tries long distance. The ball ends up in the stands.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 14 | Terrible entry by Carvajal, stomp on Verratti’s knee when looking for the split. There is no infraction, says the referee.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 13 | COURTOIS IN THE BACKGROUND! Mbapp enters alone from the left sector, looks up and hits a left foot that the Belgian goalkeeper covers.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 12 | Good robbery by Kroos to Neymar, the German enables Carvajal, who tests from the outskirts of the area. The right hand goes wide.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | min 8 | Tremendous backlash from PSG. Messi recovers the ball on the outskirts of his own area, comes out between two and gives in to Neymar, who puts in a filtered ball for Mbapp. The Frenchman takes off Militao and hits a center shot that Courtois contains. Kylian’s first notice.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 7 | The first yellow card of the match arrives, it is for Paredes. The Argentine will miss the first leg of the quarterfinals if he advances.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 4 | Off the hook from Vini down the left, center past for Asensio’s volley. The shot hits a defender before creating danger in the potera.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 1 | The locals have come out with everything, just like the public at the Bernabu. Boo for PSG as soon as the ball hits; there is a clash between Kroos and Militao when looking for a high ball. The Brazilian is the one who gets the worst of it.

Real Madrid 0-0 PSG | Min 1 | IT IS ALREADY PLAYED IN MADRID! The white box moves, which immediately looks for the ball deep for Vinicius Jr. Donnarumma, attentive in the background, keeps the ball.

13:58 | The 22 men jump onto the pitch! The anthem of the UEFA Champions League is coming. Real Madrid and PSG define the ticket to the quarterfinals of the competition. There could not be a better atmosphere at the Bernabu!

13:50 | Last details of the warm-up. In just over 10 minutes, the second leg between Real Madrid and PSG will be starting. Crucial game for both parties and for several players, including former Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

13:45 | The French team is not doing well away from home. This season the Parisians are shooting 47 per cent away from home And if we’re talking exclusively about the Champions League, they don’t know what it’s like to win away from the Parc des Princes.

To this we must add that Madrid only has one defeat in its five home games against PSG.

13:35 | Pay attention to the data: Real Madrid have been eliminated in nine of their last 10 Champions League ties after losing the first leg. The only exception was in the quarterfinals of the 2015-16 season, when they turned Wolfsburg from Germany.

Real Madrid vs PSG: forecast for today’s game

13:25 | Real Madrid and PSG will star in one of the matches classified as “prognosis reserved”. The first leg was completely dominated by the French; however, today a totally different game is expected. The locals and the bad pace of the Parisians as visitors can be decisive, so the MARCA Claro forecast is: Real Madrid 2-0 PSG.

13:15 | Who can not be is Sergio Ramos. The defender starred in one of the most anticipated returns to the Bernabu; however, he suffered physical problems that have left him out. Despite this I did the trip with the team.

“Sergio He asked us to travel, he would like to travel, he is a player who has practically spent his entire career at Real Madrid, 17 years as captain and earned so much there. It is clear that he would like to come back and he asked us to be able to travel and attend the match”, declared Pochettino in the preview.

Confirmed lineup of PSG

13:10 | Now we are going to know the PSG line-up, with the starting MNM! Pochettino will go out to get the ticket with the following table: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Danilo, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbapp.

Who also set off the alarms during the week was Kylian Mbapp, summoned and today confirmed as a starter despite the hard blow suffered on Monday during training. The striker was key in the first leg and today he aims to be the protagonist.

Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid

13:05 | We have XI confirmed by Real Madrid! Carlo Ancelotti sends to the field: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernndez, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

Finally Toni Kroos managed to recover and is a starter after injuring last Tuesday in the hamstring muscles of the left leg.

Remember that those who are discarded are Casemiro and Ferland Mendy, both suspended for accumulation of cards; On the other hand, Fede Valverde returns after missing the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad over the weekend.

gives of Champions League and we have a great match at Santiago Bernabu! Real Madrid hosts PSG in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Welcome and welcome to MARCA’s minute by minute Of course, my name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the most striking game of the date. The game will start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

The French team arrives with a minimal advantage after the victory achieved on February 15 at the Parque de los Prncipes. A goal from Kylian Mbapp in the 94th minute decided a match that was dominated by the Parisian team, which dried up the Merengue offensive: zero shots on goal by the Whites; eight from PSG.

Both teams are leaders in their respective local tournaments. After 27 games, Madrid rules in the Spanish LaLiga with 63 points, eight ahead of the sub-leader; PSG dominates France’s Ligue 1 with 62 units, 13 more than second place.

Those led by Carlo Ancelotti come from beating Real Sociedad 4-1, while those of Mauricio Pochettino fell surprisingly in his visit to Nice (1-0).

