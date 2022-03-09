Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have its own collaboration with Fortnite

Today it seems that if a game, series, brand or famous character in general has not had its collaboration with Fortnite, it has not been successful enough, that is why Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the new installment of the Borderlands series, seems to be that will feature a collaboration with the Epic Games game soon. At least, that’s what recent leaks indicate.

According to the leaked NFAssist, for purchasing any edition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store, players will receive a copy of the Tina’s diamond and glitter horse in the form of a glider from Fortnite after the exit of the game. “You will receive the glider if you buy any of the Wonderlands editions available on the Epic Games Store and if you have already purchased the game in advance, don’t worry, you will also get the glider,” explains this account specializing in news and leaks.

It is not the first time that Epic Games and Gearbox Software collaborate in this way, let us remember that Borderlands 3 came out on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store and it took a whole year to get to Steam. Fortnite has become a massive showcase for many brands to promote their latest products, whether it’s about video games, movies or music.