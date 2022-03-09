Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, downloadable content and collaboration with Fortnite

Those of us who enjoy this crazy saga called Borderlands We are looking forward to the arrival of this Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which promises to bring that style of game and its crazy narrative to a fantastic-medieval world. In addition to all the trailers and details that we have been sharing these weeks prior to its launch, we are now adding the information about what its post-launch downloadable content will be. The DLCs of a lifetime.

2K Games and Gearbox Software confirm that they can be purchased with the season pass or with the Great Chaotic Edition… and it is about four new contents with fearsome bosses and unknown scenarios, a seventh class that further expands the Multiclass system and a lot of excellent accessories in the Ass Stallion Pack.

Each of the four new content begins in Dream Overlook, where the enigmatic and affable fortune teller Vesper is waiting for a meeting. Peering into the Mirrors of Mystery will transport you to illusory environments, each containing a dangerous new dungeon and a fearsome new boss encounter. Each of the post-launch Mirrors of Mystery content is available for individual purchase, but you can get all four with the Season Pass

The final boss inside each Mirror of Mystery will grow more powerful over time, and Vesper’s stories are designed to replay so you can test your mettle against increasing difficulty. Every time you successfully defeat the boss’s increasingly fearsome forms, you’ll earn Lost Souls that allow you to spin Vesper’s Wheel of Fate. Rolls of this spooky contraption can reward you with legendary weapons, gear, and other items

Also, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Fortnite…

In collaboration with Epic Games, the fantastical chaotic world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is coming to Fortnite with the Diamond Pony Glider, an item you can get for a limited time when you purchase a digital copy of the Standard Edition or the Chaotic Edition! Cool from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store!*

Your enemies will be amazed (and jealous as hell) every time they see you gracefully soar through the skies on your Diamond Pony hang glider. When activated, Queen Ass Stud herself will magically teleport to your side with a neigh of pure elegance, giving herself a royal smack before delicately drawing her weapon. For better or worse, the defecated weapon will be blown away by the wind before it lands on the island. After that, she will catch up with you and grant you the honor of riding on her shining back, and you will traverse the skies leaving a trail of rainbows. The beauty of her majesty will make your eyes water.

If you purchase either of these two editions of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from the Epic Games Store before March 25, 2023, you’ll get the Diamond Pony Glider, and you’ll be able to use it in Fortnite as soon as it’s available. The offer also applies to reservations.

Remember that the game arrives on March 25 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and PC through the Epic Games Store