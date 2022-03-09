Tiktoker shows what the Egyptian pyramids are like inside

⌚Reading time: 3 minutes

Dreams come true! This is confirmed by a Venezuelan girl who, despite the difficulties, managed to meet her goals and works with one of the most recognized actors in cinema.

Andrea Ferrero is originally from Caracas, Venezuela, and now resides in Los Angeles, United States and through a thread on Twitter she revealed her story of struggle and overcoming. The impact of the story became viral and accumulates millions of views and likes.

“To think that a few years ago I was in my room in Caracas watching her movies… Do you believe me if I tell you that the one who accompanies me in the photo is my boss?” This is how the thread of tweets begins along with a photograph of her together to Adam Sandler.

The girl told how, despite the economic and social situation in her native Caracas, it did not prevent her from following her dreams. At the age of 10 she fell in love with the guitar and she decided to make a living from music.

At the early age of 14, he had his first band and began playing with various artists around his country. His dream was to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, United States, considered one of the best music schools in the world.

For 4 months he prepared his audition by composing to show what he was capable of. The interview and audition took 15 minutes and she wanted to impress them.

Months later, Andrea received the happy news that she had obtained a full scholarship. She, however, had another challenge since she had to pay for housing, food, among other things. With the help of friends and strangers, she was able to establish herself.

Another test, Andrea says, was when she lost all her belongings in a fire in the building where she lived, despite that, her friends and family did not abandon her.

Fate led her to meet her future boss: Adam Sandler, whom she met during the recording of the movie Hubie Halloween. There she formed a great friendship with him, because of the love they both have for music.

Sandler offered him an internship at his production company Happy Madison, where he was able to meet those responsible for his productions such as “That’s my son”, “Click” “They are like children”, “Jack and Jill” etc. After this experience he returned to Berklee where he finished his degree.

Andrea returned to Los Angeles and now works for Netflix and on Happy Madison Productions.

“Nowadays I’m part of the entire musical process in the movies, from working with the music editors to working with the supervisors, and I’m even starting to work with the composer on recording some guitar tracks for the movies,” Andrea told.