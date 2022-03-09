Three economic tips to have a Kardashian-style manicure

flaunt the nails glam-style kardashian It implies following some keys. We tell you how to achieve a Hollywood imprint with a manicure perfect, without spending more.

1. Trendy manicure: trendy colors

Before thinking about the shape of the nails: whether long, oval, square or “coffin” (also known by the name of ballerina for the tip of the ballet shoes), we must bear in mind that the colors speak of fashion.

You have to be attentive to fashionable colors: lilac is a boom. Source. cosmopolitan

Lemon yellow, matte nutella, lilac, aqua green are some of the shades that are sweeping the market and are a boom among the trendiest girls. It does not take more than a very striking color to show off some nails unique!

So if you don’t have the opportunity to do nail art or have glitter inlays or other details, it doesn’t matter! Choose a powerful, original, fashionable color and you’ll be in the race, you’ll see how everyone asks about your new color and your manicure style of kardashian!

2. Simple geometric shapes, lines and bicolor

Sometimes we dream of styles full of glitter, complex lines and impossible drawings in the nailsbut you don’t need one manicure professional to have nails perfect.

A simple way to show off your nails in the Kardashian style. Source. Cosmopolitan.

Just a little skill, some good nails false, a good file and a good glue. Once placed, filed and ready: prepare the nail with a neutral color such as nude or the “milky way” color. Then draw, with the color you have chosen, two lines to form a triangle at the bottom and paint with color only up to the tip of the nail.

In this way you will achieve a geometric drawing that will stylize the nailit will make it more elegant and sophisticated and of course the design is the latest trend!

The two-color game can also be done by choosing another sector of the nail or even fine lines that divide a plain color that you previously placed into several parts. Let your imagination run wild!

3. Get inspired by those who know!

The last trick to get the manicure style of kardashian is to observe those who do the nails to the most famous clan in California.

One of the layouts in the salon where the entire clan gets manicures. Source. Cosmopolitan.

The house where Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie do their hands is Modern Pamper Salon. It will be enough to follow them on Instagram to be inspired by the designs that they constantly share on social networks with their followers.

Animal print for nails? Colors like metallic blue or rainbow? Nothing is impossible for these specialists who make this business an art. And, of course, the Kardashians, and the fans who look to them for inspiration, are grateful.

You will have ideas to combine colors that you had never thought of: like pink, gold and turquoise or you can try different ways to file your nails. Cheer up to get ideas from the experts!