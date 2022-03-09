This is what Tom Hanks looks like as Geppetto in the tape of “Pinocchio”

Tom Hanks it will become in Geppetto in the live action film “Pinocchio” by Disney.

The first photograph of what Hanks, 65, will look like, characterized as the craftsman who becomes the father of the wooden doll, was shared through the company’s social networks.

With gray hair and a mustache, this is how Tom appears in the snapshot that quickly gave fans of this story something to talk about, a live action by Robert Zemeckis that will be released on the streaming service next September.

Disney’s original animated film was released in 1940 and tells the story of Geppetto, a lonely craftsman who creates a puppet named Pinocchio. Later, a blue fairy gives life to the puppet, who will embark on his adventure to become a real boy.

Hanks has recently appeared in “Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea” and was nominated for an Oscar in the last edition for his work in “An Extraordinary Friend.”

Disney has long proven that live-action remakes of its animated classics do well at the box office, such as “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book”.

