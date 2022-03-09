This is what Tom Hanks looks like as Geppetto in live-action Pinocchio – Periódico Zócalo

Mexico City.- will have to wait until september to see the new version of the Disney classic Pinocchio, the American entertainment company has shared the first official image of the film, which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

In addition, with this first snapshot you can see Tom hankswhich interprets Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio. On the other hand, the young performer Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the one who gives voice to the adorable wooden puppet.

First Look! Check out Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. #Pinocchio is coming to @DisneyPlus this September. pic.twitter.com/9GLbmwJyvY — Disney (@Disney) March 9, 2022

Robert ZemeckisAcademy Award winner, direct this live action version from the endearing story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

In addition to directing the film, Zemeckis also takes on a producer role alongside Derek HomeAndrew Miano, Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz, with Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers.

With information from Mundo Deportivo