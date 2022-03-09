This is the relationship between Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger

The film industry gave us great performers. One of them is arnold schwarzeneggerwho stood out for being part of some of the most popular franchises in the world.

In this way, the audience has had the opportunity to see the actor shine in characters that have become iconic. Some of his most remembered works are Terminator, Predator, The Promised Giftamong others.

Likewise, the world of cinema also introduced us to Chris Pratt. Unlike Arnold, the actor stood out in another era and participated in films that are much newer. The list includes the productions of Marvel Studios and Jurassic World.

Although both have starred in films from different times and eras, there is something that unites them today. The relationship between the two is too strong, but what are they really? relatives?

The relationship between Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger

The truth is Chris Pratt and arnold schwarzenegger are relatives. The union between the two happened thanks to Katherine Schwarzeneggerwho is the daughter of the famous actor and is in a relationship with the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy.

For some time now, the Marvel Studios actor fell completely in love with the girl. In this way, both decided to start a love relationship that continues in the present.

Although both interpreters get along very well, the protagonist of Terminator revealed that he was worried when he heard the news. According to him, he was afraid to stop being the man of the family.

“I thought, ‘Does everything have to be so competitive? Why does she fall in love with a guy who is taller than me, bigger than me, making bigger movies than me and making more money than me? What’s going on?'” she laughed during an interview.

However, as soon as she met Chris, she knew he was the right man for her daughter. But before giving her her blessing, she watched him as she exercised to see that she didn’t make any mistakes. “When I saw him do her moves in the gym it was a deciding factor,” she said.

Since then, Pratt and Katherine have not separated. They decided to bet on their love and got married; her wedding was very beautiful and had the participation of all her loved ones.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020. The little girl, named Lya Maria, is the actor’s second daughter; let us remember that he was married to Anna Faris and together they had a child. The arrival of the baby made Arnold Schwarzenegger a grandfather for the first time.

After this great event, Chris Pratt and his wife are expecting their second child. Of course, the relationship with his father-in-law is becoming more perfect and the Marvel actor already feels like a member of the family. What do you think of Chris and Katherine’s relationship?

