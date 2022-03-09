This is Kim Kardashian’s private jet that has cost more than 150 million

Ever since she started her docu-reality, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, kim kardashian He has amassed a great fortune that he has used to buy exclusive houses, vehicles and all the luxuries unimaginable for an ordinary person. In addition, her fashion and accessory companies have passed on some great benefits with which the influencer has taken advantage of to buy herself a new whim.

It’s about a private jet for which Kim Kardashian would have paid close to €150 million, according to US media. Customized to her taste, the ‘Kim Air’, the name with which she has baptized the aircraft, follows the minimalist aesthetic with which the celebrity has decorated her mansion. Although she has not shown the jet much on her social networks, something unusual for the influencer, her friends have shared images of the plane on their public profiles.

Customized in cream color, at the entrance to the jet it welcomes us a white fur doormat in which the name of ‘KimAir’. On his latest trip to Milan Fashion Week, his friends have shared more details about the design and decoration on Instagram. Its entire interior maintains the harmony of white tones and the leather seats of the ship are cream in color and have cashmere details.

The model that the businesswoman would have acquired is the G650ER™ and, according to the company that has these jets for sale, this copy has the title of being the fastest planewithin those that are categorized in the section from business. Regarding its functionality, the ship has space for 18 passengers and tell different rooms such as a kitchen, a work space and a relaxation area where you can relax while flying from one coast of the United States to another.

Her sister Kylie Jenner has another

Kim Kardashian is not the only one in the family who has a private jet. A couple of years ago, her sister and her makeup entrepreneur, Kylie Jennerone year was bought aircraft. Unlike Kim, Kylie did want it to be on the record that her jet was hers and, for this reason, decided to paint his name on the outside of the ship in pink letters. It is 2.5 meters wide and 18 meters long. In addition, the interior has luxurious white seats, pink blankets and personalized pillows with her makeup brand, KylieSkin.