This is Britney Spears at 40, photo on the beach with nothing: “I want to have a child”

Whoops has done it again. Like that mythical Britney song spears, oops I did it again, the 40-year-old American artist has posted a liberating photo. She celebrates 8-M with an iconic image, the singer on a Polynesian beach covering her breasts with her hands and proclaiming from the rooftops that she wants to be a mother again. She has two children aged 16 and 17, Sean and Jayden, from her marriage to singer Kevin Federline. But Women’s Day makes her want to feel pregnant, now that she has won her way over her father who wanted to protect her and control her fortune. Overcome her addictions and emancipated from her, she celebrates femininity with a photo of her on Instagram: “Planning having babies in Polynesia“:





He is 40 years old and 40 million followers On Instagram. So she’ll be a mother at 41 if she wants to. She plans to have babies in Polynesia. She is in full health physical and mental, as seen in the photos and as confirmed by Justice. She is an adult and happy, she is on vacation recovering from the hard battle with her father who wanted to encapsulate her to make gold with the fortune that the copyrights of songs that still sound everywhere continue to yield. She is a world star. That schoolgirl With braids and a plaid skirt, she is now a woman and she shows it in every Instagram post. She is very recovered with her new boyfriend Sam Asghari:













Whom Sam Asghari, who would be the father of Britney’s third child? He is a model, personal trainer and actor of Iranian origin who emigrated to the US in 2006. They have been together for 5 years. According to El País, “Asghari continues to have a pending account: to be the new Dwayne Johnson, The Rock. After having landed some minor roles in the series Navy: Criminal Investigation, The Family Business, Hacks or Black Monday, he has just confirmed that he will participate in the next season of Dollface: “Fame is not a jobSo I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, to be honest,” she told Men’s Health. “I don’t want to play with my happiness or with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that.”





The parental nightmare still continues: he seemed to have found happiness after being released from his father’s guardianship last November. However, a notice from Jamie Spears’ attorney says that she intends to get the property back. legal guardianship of Britney to continue having control of the money and the decisions of the singer.

Britney Spears after confessing the series of abuses she has suffered during over thirteen years On the part of his family, he attacked his sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the statements where he accused her of benefiting from his suffering, since he never received support from any member of his family. Free Britney.