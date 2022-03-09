this 2022 the guest looks are dressed in pants

Last night the Big Apple dressed with elegance and distinction to present its new show on Broadway, The Music Man. How could it be otherwise, different familiar faces from the world of cinema and entertainment passed through its red carpet, however Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively They took all the limelight. Opting to wear pants, both actresses showed us that this piece is perfect for creating the perfect guest look.

The red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022: from Adele to Olivia Rodrigo, do not miss a single look

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

Yes to the monochrome trend

Betting on the monocolor fashion and choosing purple as the only companion (besides her husband, Ryan Reynolds), Blake Lively knocked out the staff with her staging. Proving that impossible necklines can be elegant, the actress opted for this three-piece by Sergio Hudson.

Blake Lively Purple

Betting on groundbreaking accessories and outerwear

Anne Hathaway knows how to break everything with very little, and her look last night is an example. Wearing a black bodice to match her suit pants oversized, the actress did not hesitate to decorate the set with a beautiful black and white diamond coat (all from Valentino). Her bag broke with the chromatic range by choosing a lilac design.

Anne Hathaway Valentino 02

Which of the two options do you prefer?

Photos | gtres

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker