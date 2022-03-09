this 2022 the guest looks are dressed in pants

Last night the Big Apple dressed with elegance and distinction to present its new show on Broadway, The Music Man. How could it be otherwise, different familiar faces from the world of cinema and entertainment passed through its red carpet, however Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively They took all the limelight. Opting to wear pants, both actresses showed us that this piece is perfect for creating the perfect guest look.

Betting on the monocolor fashion and choosing purple as the only companion (besides her husband, Ryan Reynolds), Blake Lively knocked out the staff with her staging. Proving that impossible necklines can be elegant, the actress opted for this three-piece by Sergio Hudson.





Anne Hathaway knows how to break everything with very little, and her look last night is an example. Wearing a black bodice to match her suit pants oversized, the actress did not hesitate to decorate the set with a beautiful black and white diamond coat (all from Valentino). Her bag broke with the chromatic range by choosing a lilac design.





Photos | gtres