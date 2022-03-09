They would release 2 detainees in the Querétaro-Atlas fight due to lack of evidence

The Queretaro authorities continue to do their job clarify and give with all the responsible of the fight with fans of Atlas from last March 5; despite the fact that they have 14 detainees, two of them would be releasedsince apparently there is not enough evidence to link them to the process.

The Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office made a series of searches and from it 10 alleged assailants were captured; later, this March 8, it was reported that 4 more people they had been apprehended where even one of them was delivered by his mother, but Of this total of 14, two would remain free.

Alleged assailants would be released

According to the report of the local authorities, two of the people arrestedOf the first group of 10, will be released since after the hearing that took place this Tuesday Not enough evidence was found to dictate a sentence.

Citizens are asked for their collaboration, so that if they have information that pays for the arrest of these 14 subjects, they communicate and provide the information anonymously to the number 442 238 7622 or those that appear in the image. See more: https://t.co/ZE7v7ygxAE pic.twitter.com/wzANBkjlkA – Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office (@fiscaliaqro) March 9, 2022

Apparently behind the searches, revision of the cameras security in The correctorrevision of tests sent to your social networks and testimonialsthere are no elements for link them to processso this Wednesday they could be released.

“They were not linked to process for the crime of violence in sporting events, committed in a gang, for do not have enough data to support the fact“, detailed the authorities.

What about the rest of the detainees?

At least of the first group of 10 alleged aggressorsit’s known that two of them will face charges by ‘attempted homicide’, where his lawyers asked to extend the term from 72 to 144 hours to gather evidence of his ‘innocence’.

Five more will remain in prison for at least 3 months as they face charges of ‘violence in sporting events committed in a gang’where it is important to emphasize that this weather it is only while the researchplus It is not your final sentence.

In total, there are already 14 completed arrest warrants. One of them was completed with the support of a mother who brought her son to present him to the PID. The arrests were made in the municipalities of Querétaro, Colón and El Marqués. See more: https://t.co/eY9IxjdFur pic.twitter.com/ud6ES4ge56 – Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office (@fiscaliaqro) March 8, 2022

The remaining detainee will be in prison for 2 months when facing the charge of ‘apology of crime’, where your stay could increase depending on the investigations.

Over the last 4 arrestedregistered this March 8, their fate is still unknown, since This Wednesday they will have their initial hearing.

​