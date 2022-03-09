These are the new products that Apple presented

TOApple introduced a new desktop computer, the MacStudioaimed at the mid-professional market, and updated its mid-range phone, the iPhone SEand the tablet iPad Airnow compatible with speeds 5G.

The technology company also announced a new self-made chip, the M1 Ultrawhich will be incorporated into its new computers and thus takes another step in its goal of controlling the entire production chain and depending as little as possible on external manufacturers such as Intel.

During the brief presentation, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cookdid not mention the war in Ukraine but showed up wearing a blue jacket and a yellow watch strap, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

under the slogan «Peek Performance»the company offered a quick and much less pompous presentation than on other occasions, limiting itself to listing the characteristics of its new products.





Even so, Cook dedicated the first minutes to advance the news of his television platform, AppleTV+whose catalog will be expanded in 2022 with titles such as “WeCrashed”, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and “Killers of the Flower Moon”, directed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

In addition, the service will begin broadcasting live baseball games on Friday nights in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Mac Studio debuts M1 Ultra processor

Next, Apple went back to the traditional desktop computer with the new MacStudiowhose purpose is to offer an intermediate step between the input model, called: macminiand the mac prodedicated to the professional consumer with a price starting at US$5,000 in the United States.

Thus, the MacStudio It will hit the market on March 18 with an initial cost of US $ 1,999 dollars.

The new computer launches the M1 Ultra processor, a chip manufactured by Apple itself that has 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores.

In this way, except for the Mac Pro (which still uses Intel technology), all Apple computers, whether desktop or laptop, have processors designed by the apple company, which in 2020 began a transition so that its products use only self-made chips.

The Mac Studio will be accompanied by a monitor, the Apple DisplayStudiowhich presents a 27-inch screen aimed at the semi-professional market, compatible with all the firm’s computers, and which will cost US$ 1,599 dollars at entry.

iPhone SE: The mid-range incorporates 5G and the power of the iPhone 13

As minor innovations were the updates to two of the company’s best-selling products: The iPhone SE, its mid-range phone, and the iPad Air, the tablet intended for semi-professional use.

Both devices will now be compatible with 5G speeds and improve their power and cameras.

Now, the iPhone SE mounts the A15 Bionic processor, which is currently used by the iPhone 13.

However, the phone maintains the design lines which inaugurated the iPhone 6 in 2014 with a button, fingerprint reader, screen frames and a single camera that, yes, improves its functions thanks to the new power.

The iPad Air It does not change its design either, but it incorporates the M1 processor, present in MacBook Air computers and which, according to the company, will double the power of the tablet, which now has a 12-megapixel camera with the ability to record in 4K.

By EFE Agency

