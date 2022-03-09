these are some of the most special Batmotos

No superhero has made as many movies and television series as Batman. Nothing more and nothing less than Lewis Wilson, Robert Lowry, Adam West, Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and, in the film released a few days ago, Robert Pattinson have brought to life the “Batman”. Not even James Bond, another of the longest-running cinematographic icons, has had so many faces.

The character has also had, with better or worse luck, an evolution. The Batman “pop”, loaded with a sense of humor and self-parody of the remembered Adam West has ended with a Batman dark, bitter and hyperviolent from Bale and Pattinson through the sexy Batman that Clooney or Affleck represented.

It is, in short, a changing superhero that each decade adapts to his tastes because the values ​​he represents are also perceived, in each decade, in one way or another.

However, whatever the Batman In question there is a protagonist who is always there, film after film and without whom the adventures of the batman would not make sense: his motorcycle. His Batcycle.

Batman: The classic series

1966 Batbike RM Auctions

The first Batbike appears in the Batman universe in 1966. One unit was built using a police surplus Harley-Davidson with sidecar but the result was too heavy and noisy to move on a movie set. In addition, Adam West was not good at driving it and he opted for a more modest and lighter Yamaha Catalina 250, more suitable for working in a closed space and less intimidating. The transformation work was entrusted to the prop company Kustomotive -Dan Dempski, Tom Daniel and Dan and Korky Korkes- and the result was what for many fans is the most popular and iconic Batbike.

Batgirl: Kitsch Madness

Just one year after the birth of the Batbike, the first Batgirl, played by Yvonne Craig, arrives in comics and series. She never had the slightest idea of ​​riding a motorcycle and shot all the scenes in front of a moving background.

Again Kustomotive was in charge of designing it and again a Yamaha Catalina as the base… although this time it is clear that with less success. Poor Batgirl was built a mount halfway between Barbie’s motorcycle and the kitsch nightmare of a drag queen. Even so, it is so picturesque that it deserves to be in this compilation.

Batman and Robin: The Batblade

Batbike that Alicia Silverstone rode in ‘Batman and Robin’ Batman-news.com

Things took a turn for the better for Bat Girl — at least when it came to the bike, because for Alicia Silverstone’s film career, the actress who brought her to life was a disaster — in Joel Schumacher’s hyperbolic 1997 version of the character. Batgirl drives a “sports bat” built from the body and frame of a “dragster” motorcycle to which a rear car tire was mounted and the engine was obviously replaced by a more affordable 250 cc.

the dark knight trilogy

Batbike appearing in The Dark Knight trilogy Warner Bros.

As the character darkened, so did his bikes, swapping ornate decorations and surreal accessories for machine guns and rockets, while also moving away from the traditional image of a motorcycle. Despite that, the “Batpod” used by Christian Bale in the three masterful Michael Nolan films is probably the most popular along with the commented one from 1966 and of course the best known by the new generations of Batman fans. While of course a 100% cinematic creation, detailer Michael Nolan demanded that the machine be functional and driveable as well as that all props work.

Catwoman and the $500,000 camera

Anne Hathaway as “Cat Woman” clad in a black leather jumpsuit and piloting the Batpod Warner Bros.

Another of the most remembered moments of that trilogy has as its protagonist the super sexy Anne Hathaway as “Cat Woman” clad in a black leather jumpsuit and piloting the Batpod. The fact is that, as we have said, the director demanded that the motorcycle be drivable and that it be able to carry out all those maneuvers that did not necessarily have to be tricked out on the computer. On Youtube you can find the shot in which the poor “stunt” who dubs Anne Hathaway loses control of the device when going down some stairs and destroys an Imax3D camera valued at half a million dollars.

Batman 2021: From Bavaria to Gotham

Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne rides a much simpler and more sober Batbike Warner Bros.

the newly released Batman by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne maintains the dark and adult line of the Nolan trilogy but makes his Batbike much simpler and more sober. And he has a certain logic because in the film, the superhero is still learning to be one and his gadgets are still relatively unsophisticated. The Batmoto of this Batman is a “Frankenstein” machine made with pieces of others; Parts of the frame and fork appear to be from a Harley-Davidson Softail. The engine appears to be a BMW K-series as the German brand supplies vehicles to the film. In real life, Pattinson is an excellent biker and regularly drives a Honda CB750, so the actor suited the role well.

Flash 2022

The new Batmoto from “The Flash” reminiscent of the Batpod from the Batman trilogy

Although his first foray as Batman went downright poorly for Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice -and probably unfairly; Clooney and Kilmer were much worse Batmans- the actor has decided to reprise the role -he assures that for the last time- in the film version of Flash which is currently being filmed and in which the batman intervenes. Of course, another new Batmoto could not be missing, reminiscent of the Batpod from Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s Batman trilogy, although much more cumbersome and bulky. By the way, in the movie, Michael Keaton also recovers his Batman in a cameo long-awaited by fans.

