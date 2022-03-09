TheGrefg and the reasons why he no longer plays Fortnite

David “TheGrefg» Cánovas, one of the most popular content creators in Spanish in the world. Throughout his career there are many games to which he has dedicated much of his time, especially the saga Call of Duty and Fortnite, although his figure transcends the video game itself, being a creator who has continuously known how to go further. One of the questions that the community has been asking about him for some time is, Why doesn’t TheGrefg play Fornite anymore? The streamer Murcia has decided to answer this question directly in a video dedicated to her.

The video starts with TheGrefg commenting that the question is a bit excessive due to the fact that, although little, he continues to play the odd game at fortnite e He even recently played a tournament with a Nakoo from Team Heretics. Then, What is the problem? Many of his followers have long been accustomed to seeing him dedicate a large number of hours to the popular battle royale from Epic Gamesso it is surprising to see this time greatly reduced.

TheGrefg and the Fortnite phenomenon

«Fortnite has been a phenomenon that has gone much further«, TheGrefg comments on the title. A time that according to streamer will not return, a time when he dominated absolutely everything and created legends like Ninja and Lolito. In turn, he commented on the fact of always having a game either very high or very low, and that is not always possible, although Fortnite is not at the moment of its explosion, it continues to be one of the most played titles.

TheGrefg points out the average level of Fortnitewhich has risen a lot: «Before there was an apprenticeship, now everyone is a architect«. The streamer In a certain sense, it misses the feeling of the beginning of the game, when everything was more leisurely and you could even hide behind a bush or a house. That will not return, although he also appreciates the current moment and the difficulty of achieving a victory.

One of the reasons why he doesn’t play as much fortnite is by “the variety«. TheGrefg spends his time on a large number of games, not just on Fortniteand even to talk about all kinds of topics that go beyond video games themselves.

The reason not to play Fortnite

Stream Sniping. With that TheGrefg sums up the great reason to stop playing Fortnite. An evil that affects content creators. People who dedicate themselves to looking for a player based on what they are broadcasting live, and suffering from it game after game is something that is mentally very difficult to deal with.