The weight of talent: Nicolas Cage plays himself in his new police tape | Cinema and series

The weight of talent has shared a new trailer of its plot on social networks. The hitch of this film comes from the side of Nicolas Cage, an actor who will have a new challenge to show the public: to interpret himself in the cinema.

In the new images, we see not only the actor, but also Pedro Pascal, who will play a millionaire fan of Nicolas Cage.

Trailer for The Weight of Talent

The film presents a universe where Cage is not appreciated as an actor and ends up completely broke. His therapist asks if he thinks he lost his talent, the producers refuse to give him new roles, and the bills keep piling up as he can’t find a job.

Without much hope, the actor must liven up the party of the millionaire superfan named Javi (Pedro Pascal), an event for which he will be paid a million dollars. Although they have a good time together, things will get complicated for the actor when the CIA asks him to betray Pascal’s character by being a criminal.

The Weight of Talent also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The film is produced by Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr and Kevin Turen.