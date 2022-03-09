The video of Chris Hemsworth’s children enjoying themselves while doing pranks on their father

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of the Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Both actors were clear about the life they wanted to give their children (India, 8, and two twins, 7, Sasha and Tristan) and for years they have all lived in Australia, the Hemsworths’ home country.

In addition to being very loved and leading a life full of adventure, sports and surrounded by nature. They are also very media-oriented and are always sharing on social networks the thousands of anecdotes funny things that happen to them in their daily routine.

In the latest video posted on his Instagram by the acclaimed Thor it seems that their young childrenShasha and Tristan, they can with him, and overcome the patience of the superhero. Finally, they all end up laughing out loud on the floor, because of the grip of a surfboard. If you want to see the post, click on the video above.

The actors are full of projects

At the moment, Chris Hemsworth is full of work with training and filming the new movie ‘Thor: Love And Thunder‘, while Elsa works on the film he produces himself: ‘Interceptor‘. But it seems that despite their busy schedules, they both manage to take time to share with the family and with their followers whom they appreciate so much.

