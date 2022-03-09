The unfair sanction of Mikel Arriola that outraged national football

Mikel Arriola / Atlas Fan

March 8, 2022 3:25 p.m.

National football is still in mourning after the unfortunate acts of violence that occurred in the La Corregidora stadium. The soccer fans were outraged before the atrocious event and demanded that the authorities take the necessary measures to do justice. The president of Liga MX already decreed his first measures, among them, prohibiting the entry of visiting bars in the stadiums.

One of the measures of the president of Liga MX consists of vetoing the Queretaro board for 5 years. Among them is the former goalkeeper Adolfo Ríos, something that the national fans did not like because they considered the veto to someone who did not have the responsibilities of the game’s logistics unfair.

Adolfo Ríos will be out of the courts for 5 years

The legendary goalkeeper of the eagles of America was a trend thanks to a video. In such a video, the leader is shown getting off the box to enter the field in order to stop the fights. This act was considered something brave by several fans, since he risked his physical integrity to be able to support fans who were being attacked.

So far the decree is still standing and waiting for other measures, the fans are still dissatisfied with the resolution of the case. It is also necessary to emphasize the responsibility of the authorities of the state of Querétaro who continue to investigate the case, so far the first 10 suspects have been arrested.

