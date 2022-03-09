The unexpected video of Mark Wahlberg training with his daughter’s boyfriend

TO Mark Wahlberg The transcendental moment has arrived, for better or for worse, to meet the partners of their children. The actor, known for his action roles generally, and rough-and-tumble roles in particular, is a fervent Catholic and fitness enthusiast. In his social networks, he accustoms his followers to post about bodybuilding or social work with the community.

Thus, the former rapper has shown his daughter’s boyfriend in his last publication, Ella Wahlberg, of 18 years. Inside a gym and dressed in the same sports attire, Mark Wahlberg has described him as a “Great guy”.

“I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls, and now i’m exercising with her boyfriend. Imagine it “, the actor of ‘Parents for Unequal’ joked in a tone similar to his character in this film.

The video has more than 2 thousand comments and more than 2 million reproductions.

Own Mark Wahlberg has acknowledged on more than one occasion that does not correspond to the typical image of an overprotective and intimidating father with their children’s partners. In fact, on the show ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ he stated that he was no longer so overprotective of his daughters and that dating between teenagers was inevitable.

A 2022 full of premieres for Mark Wahlberg

The interpreter has pending the premiere of several projects. adaptation of ‘uncharted‘ beside Tom Holland is not the only one and films like ‘Stu’, ‘Me Time’, ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’ or ‘Arthur the King’. Almost nothing.

Surely you are interested in:

The drastic transformation of Mark Wahlberg after gaining 9 kilos in 3 weeks