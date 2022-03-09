The unexpected reason for the increase in the price of perfumes

The Mexican who won the “Oscar” of perfumery

New York (CNN Business) — The price of perfume premium it has recently shot up to levels never seen before for luxury fragrances. But inflation is not to blame: the reasons have more to do with consumer behavior in times of stress and uncertainty.



The median retail price of fragrances increased 15% in 2021 compared to 2020, triple the median increase of 5% over the previous two years, according to the latest data from market research firm NPD. .

“Headline inflation isn’t necessarily to blame here. We started to see this surge of growth during the pandemic where consumers were willing to switch to lighter fragrances. premium“, said Larissa Jensen, vice president of NPD and consultant to the cosmetics sector.

“Our theory is that people were looking for small luxuries during these difficult times,” he said. “Scents allow us to escape, even momentarily, and experience a different emotion.”

American shoppers are paying more for all kinds of products, including food, furniture, clothing, shoes and cars. Shopping for beauty and other personal care products is no exception.

Fragrance sales have soared during the pandemic, driven by strong demand for uae from perfume higher priced, that is, perfumes with a higher percentage of oils that make the aroma last longer once applied. For perfume alone (excluding home fragrances), sales last year were up 52% ​​from 2020.

In this category, fragrances priced above $175 more than doubled the number of units sold in 2021, according to the report.

An air of refinement

Prestige fragrance maker The Estée Lauder Companies sees that trend reflected in its sales, said Stephane de La Faverie, the company’s group president.

De La Faverie, who is also Global Brand President for Estée Lauder and AERIN, oversees the company’s portfolio of prestige fragrances, including Jo Malone London, Le Labo and By Kilian, as well as Estée Lauder Fragrances and AERIN. The demand for luxury perfumes is driven by consumers who want a unique scent made with more refined ingredients.

“We are very optimistic that interest in luxury fragrances will continue thanks to exciting innovations, new fragrance markets embracing this subcategory and consumers always wanting a little bit of luxury in their lives,” said La Faverie.

As consumers increasingly gravitate toward more upscale fragrances, he said the company is trying to encourage purchases by offering incentives such as trial through samples, giveaways and engaging with shoppers in a personalized way through inquiries. virtual.

It’s a strategy that perfume subscription service Scentbird, which sends its 450,000 subscribers trial bottles of luxury fragrances for $15.95 a month, has taken advantage of. The idea is to help shoppers find their perfect fragrance before they commit to buying a full-size bottle.

Subscriptions to the Scentbird service soared 50% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, from 2019, said Bettina O’Neill, the company’s senior vice president of business development, merchandising and wholesale.

“We realized that as more people were confined at home due to pandemic restrictions, they were finding ways to continue to feel good,” O’Neill said. “They were buying fragrances for themselves and scented candles and fragrances for their homes.”

Prestige perfumes tend to have a higher concentration of oils and use more expensive raw materials, he explained, so as demand soars, so do production costs.

“Chanel No. 5 is one of the most well-known examples of this. One of the ingredients is a rare flower,” explains O’Neill. “Another very popular prestige fragrance is Baccarat Rouge 540” by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, originally produced for Baccarat.

The fragrance, which costs from $300 for a 2.4-ounce bottle to more than $600 for a 6.8-ounce bottle, includes a mix of expensive ingredients like jasmine and saffron. If Tiktok is any indicator of its popularity, #baccaratrouge540 has 124.1 million views on the platform.

NPD’s Jensen said it remains to be seen whether demand for higher-priced perfumes will hold up as consumers now pay even more for everyday necessities.

“We don’t expect it to continue to grow at such a strong rate,” he said, adding that NPD might even expect the luxury fragrance category to level off.