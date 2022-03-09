The tender congratulations of Tom Felton to Emma Watson falls in love with the fans of ‘Harry Potter’

The protagonists of ‘Harry Potter‘ became a big family after so many years of filming with the movies of the magical saga.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma WatsonTom Felton and company grew up together between spotlights and sets, and that link not easily forgotten.

the actor of Draco Malfoy and the young hermione granger In addition, they have always had a special connection, and today they are still great friends and see each other regularly. Their reunions have excited the fans a lot, which for a long time gave rise to rumors that there was something more between them.

Although it was never confirmed and now Emma seems to continue to be happy in her relationship with Leo Robinton, the special relationship with Tom Felton It is still valid and the actor has shown it with his latest publication.

On the occasion of 31 actress Birthday, Tom has dedicated a nice message with a cute photo of them very small and smiling.

“Happy Birthday to the only and unrepeatable“, I wrote in the caption. You can see more photos of the adorable couple in the video above.

As expected, the post has conquered the fans and in just a few hours more than 2 million likes, with thousands of comments like “ok I’m going to cry”, “you are Bonnie & Clyde” or “please marry her”.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s instant connection

Despite being just kids when their lives were changed by the success of ‘Harry Potter’, Emma and Tom have always been there for each other and trust each other.

Emma Watson confessed years ago that he had been his first ‘crush’, and that they had even talked about it and the actor knew it.

Years after the end of the saga, they continue to have a great relationship as we have been seeing on their social networks, and there was a time when they were very close and even Felton gave him guitar or skateboard lessons. It seems that what has united Hogwarts no one separates.

