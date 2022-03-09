The strangest traffic signs in Spain: would you know what they mean?

Do you consider yourself an experienced driver? One for whom the road has no secrets? Try taking one of the mock driving tests that the DGT makes available to you on its website and see if your impression changes. If to the third question you have found a strange signal of which you not only do not know its meaning but you would bet all your money that the DGT has invented it ad hoc to confuse you, you are interested in this article. Let’s talk about the rarest traffic signs in Spain.

Question 25 of the virtual test is like looking face to face at an Egyptian hieroglyph. Opposite, the silhouette of a truck and its trailer labeled with the legend 2t. All this trapped in a circle that, apparently, prevents vehicles with trailers from circulating on certain roads.

But this is not the strangest sign you can find at the wheel. In Spain there are more than 125 signs that are not included in the highway code, according to a report by Afasemetra, the association in defense of road safety and mobility. This being the case, it is very difficult for even the most experienced drivers to know them all. Which are the rarest?

mobile bridge

moving bridge signal

This evocative signal warns us of the danger due to the proximity of a bridge that can be raised or turned. We must slow down when we see it because it determines the momentary interruption of circulation.

rail track without barriers

Barrier-free railway track sign

If you live in an industrial area, where railway communications tend to abound, you will know it well, although it is one of the strangest. This signal with two white crosses indicates the danger due to the proximity of a level crossing (it can be a crossing or an intersection) that is not covered by barriers or semi-barriers.

Dock

dock sign

This spectacular scene enclosed in a yellow triangle is very common in Spanish seaports and you will appreciate knowing how to interpret it when you want to park near the sea. Warning of the danger due to the fact that the road ends in a dock or in a water current.

Vehicles with explosive goods

explosive goods sign

The typical sign that would ruin any scene in a Vin Diesel movie. This indication prohibits vehicles carrying explosive or flammable goods from entering a road.

Odd days

Odd days signal

A pure tribute to citizen collaboration is this strange blue sign that prohibits us from parking on the side of the road marked by the sign during the odd days of the month.

polluting products

Polluting products sign

A kind of amphibious truck marks us, in fact, the obligation not to circulate on a certain road to vehicles that transport more than 1,000 liters of products capable of contaminating water.

Priority

intersection priority sign

Although the general traffic rule already establishes a general priority at all intersections, this sign delves into the casuistry of the road and warns of danger due to the proximity of an intersection in which the general rule of passage applies. That is, it gives priority to the vehicle driving on the right. In other words, the user who sees it is the one who does not have priority.