The spontaneity of recording yourself in front of the mirror and the success on TikTok of Jamie Big Sorrel

In front of the bathroom mirror while it rings “say it right” by Nelly Furtado Jamie Big Sorrel Horse has gone viral on TikTok along with a simple dance and lypsinc that has already been replicated by thousands of influencers.

Although the song came out 16 years ago, the peculiar style of @jamie32bsh and his attitude have been enough for it to sound again on all the pages “for you” from TikTok again, making it one of the most engaging videos on the platform.

Only one sink was needed. disorganized bathroomyour phone pointed at mirror a little dirty and a fist moving to the rhythm of the music up and down.

The video already has more than 300 million views, but he is not the only one who has gone viral on this account. It is followed by one with 55 million reproductions where he himself appears dancing to “motive”, the song of Ariana Grande.

The ‘trend’ is based on replicating the movement of the camera from a bathroom sink until you go up to the mirror, start dance exactly the same with the song, and then mount the video original.

One of the most creative has been a video of a person who was recorded doing the trend with a costume of red power ranger and wearing a t-shirt with the face of the original user.

Others, on the other hand, have mounts that look like something out of the movies, standing in the bathroom next to Jamie as if they were in the same place dancing.