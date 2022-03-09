The spectacular photo of Sofía Vergara without any clothes at the age of 49 celebrating her love of coffee

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara It wasn’t always as famous as it is today. Her professional career took off after playing Nina in ‘the big mess‘ in 2002. He later landed other roles in productions like ‘The Smurfs‘ or ‘end of the year night‘, but without a doubt the role that has made him the star he is today is that of Glory Slim in the TV hit ‘modern-family‘.

Apart from sharing your colombian roots, Sofia and Gloria had other factors in common, be it their fun personality and their funny expressions. This may be one of the reasons Sofia nailed this paper that has made it unforgettable for the public.

Although fans of the series had to say goodbye to the incredible cast, since after almost 11 years and 11 unbeatable seasons‘Modern Family’ ended in April 2020, Sofia has continued with her professional career and is currently a member of the jury of the famous English television show ‘America’s Got Talent’, along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Sofia’s spectacular photo for National Coffee Day

At 49 years old, Sofía has once again surprised her followers with a breathtaking pose. This time it was to commemorate the National Coffee Daywho congratulated his followers

The actress, like a good Colombian, has shared a photo in which she looks incredible. In it appears naked and covered in coffee beans stating that they are “all of Colombian origin”.

Her curvaceous figure has been highly applauded by her followers on Instagram, and many of them have taken the opportunity to comment on what “Awesome” and “beautifull” which appears in the photo, but it does not surprise us either, since it always has been.

