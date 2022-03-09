the solution is EVERYONE’S responsibility

In this work, taken from the AMYTS union, he laments that, if he does nothing to solve the lack of doctors in Primary Care, he will go to Medicine without doctors.

#SavePrimaryCare

In Spain, the health system has a very, very serious problem of lack of doctors, especially at the first levels of care: there is a lack of doctors to work in Primary Care consultations, both in Family Medicine and in Pediatrics; There is a lack of doctors who are willing to work in the Emergency Department, both hospital and out-of-hospital.

The Health Administration is responsible for the problem created, and is incapable of finding solutions to this terrible situation of doctor deficiency: it dedicates itself to putting up patches that are barely capable of supporting this building with its rotten foundations.

It has been many years since AMYTS began denouncing the lack of professionals. We used to say: “without paediatricians there is no paediatrics!”. Even then they looked the other way, without recognizing that the lack of paediatricians in Primary Care would have repercussions on the health of our children. Children don’t vote. What pediatricians should do will be done by family doctors, of which there are many.

Pediatrics was the first step of collapse of Primary Care. Now there are no Family Doctors either. Now we say: “without doctors there is no Medicine!”. And again those responsible look the other way and decide that what doctors do, nurses can do…

#SavePrimaryCare

Let’s go to a Medicine without doctors. We already have mobile ICUs without doctors, consultations at health centers without doctors…

Without doctors there is no Medicine. The problem is so serious that an immediate change of course is needed. Or assume that we will lose what we had.

And to overcome it, the involvement of all responsible actors is essential:

From here I make an appeal to all medical professionals who work at some level of health, and I ask you: what are you willing to do? Are you willing to allow the system to collapse? Are you willing to assume any sacrifice to try to save our Sanity?

I also address the citizens: what are you willing to put up with? Are you willing to assume a Medicine without doctors? Is it the same for you who attends you? Do you think you can do something, or is that someone else’s responsibility?

I also address politicians and managers (although the politicization of management has made it almost impossible to distinguish one from the other): you are responsible for the solution; your lack of answers and valid solutions are causing the collapse of the system… Are you also going to go to a health system without doctors, or do you have other ways to receive quality care?

Politicians have not given up on doctors; they have another health system, but nevertheless they are willing for citizens to do so…

What are we willing to do? Just to cry and complain about what we’re missing?

#SavePrimaryCare

#SaveHealth