The Santa Barbara Film Festival pays tribute to Penélope Cruz

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 9 (EFE).- The Santa Bárbara Film Festival, a town located north of Los Angeles, has paid tribute to the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz this Wednesday night with the delivery of the Montecito Award recognition.

From the Arlington Theater in Santa Bárbara, where the prize was awarded, Cruz was “very grateful and happy” for the award and wanted to dedicate some affectionate words to his compatriot Pedro Almodóvar, director of “Madres Paralelas”.

“He is part of my family, a close friend and the reason why I decided to become an actress (…) he inspires me a lot and it has been a blessing to know him and work with him,” said Cruz.

In this way, the actress has collected an award that in previous editions had gone to Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet or Naomi Watts, among others.

Likewise, the interpreter referred to the film “Parallel Mothers”, of which she said that it has “deep characters, with different layers and who struggle to be honest in the face of a life full of challenges”.

Cruz is very well positioned in the race for the Oscars, since to this recognition is added the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the award for best actress, according to the Los Angeles Critics Association, for her role in the film ” Parallel Mothers”

For his part, fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem already received this award in 2008, when he starred in “No Country for Old Men”, and this Thursday he will do the same with the Maltin Modern Master Award for his joint performance with Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”.

Although it is a minor event on the festival circuit, the Santa Barbara event is a strategic event for the Oscars, since it is held in a coastal California municipality where different personalities from the world of cinema reside and a good number of voters of the Oscars. EFE

