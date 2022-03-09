The Sandbox and Unstoppable Domains promote the inclusion of women in the Web3

In commemoration of Women’s Day, The Sandbox and Unstoppable Domains launched independent funds to promote diversity and advance the role of women within the crypto industry and the Web3.

the metaverse blockchain The Sandbox and domain platform NFT Unstoppable Domains have launched separate funds, totaling $35 million combined, with the aim of boosting the role of women in the burgeoning domain industry. cryptocurrencies.

The Sandbox has joined the NFT World of Women project, a crypto lesson of 10,000 women-inspired NFTs by artist Yam Karkai, to fund female inclusion initiatives, through education and mentorship. The blockchain metaverse has assigned $25 million to the newly created WoW Foundation, which will be delivered over the next 5 years.

In the case of Unstoppable Domains, domain platform NFT has partnered with 65 companies to drive a initiative that seeks to guarantee access to Web3 to women around the world. Unstoppable Domains is allocating a $10 million grant to this initiative, which is supported by organizations and projects such as Blockchain.com, Google Cloud, Alchemy, Algorand, BlockFi, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Polygon, and Opensea, among others.

Both crypto projects want to promote and guarantee diversity in the industry, helping to reduce the barrier to entry that currently exists for women.

Sandy Carter, Senior Vice President of Unstoppable Domains and founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3, said female inclusion is a sign of innovation, creating job and career growth, investment and training opportunities for millions of women around the world.

Inclusion and diversity in crypto and Web3

The WoW Foundation said that the collaboration with The Sandbox will help it bring more women and diversity of thought to the crypto space, especially to the NFTto the metaverse and to Web3. Thanks to a $25 million grant from The Sandbox, the World of Women project will be able to continue its mission to expand women’s representation in decentralized web spaces.

Yam Karkai, the digital illustrator and NFT artist who created WoW, has been propelling women to the center stage of the NFT space. Her World of Women crypto collection is one of the most successful in the digital industry, moving more than 55,700 ETH (approximately $149 million) since its launch in the middle of last year.

Well-known artists, celebrities and businesswomen such as Eva Longoria and Reese witherspoonsupport this project of empowerment, inclusion and diversity.

World of Women has also collaborated with Billboard to launch NFT covers inspired by great artists like madonna and Cristina Aguilera. Recently, the highest sale of one of its NFTs was held at the auction house Christie’s, for a total of 260 ETH, approximately $755,000 at the time of sale. Also, the global auditing company KPMG made his first investment in NFT by purchasing one of the tokens from this crypto collection. Woman #2681 was purchased by the Canadian subsidiary of this firm for a total of 25 ETH (about $70,000) earlier this month.

WoW Foundation: Education, Mentoring, and More

In The Sandbox, World of Women is releasing interoperable avatars with the second season of its The Sandbox Alpha metaverse. In addition to this, the WoW Foundation announced the creation of a WoW academy and university, as well as a virtual museum where different experiences can be carried out.

From the University, the WoW Foundation will provide training and courses within The Sandbox metaverse. Those who successfully complete the educational programs will receive a certification and diploma in NFT format, the Foundation reported. For their part, in the WoW Academy, the most experienced artists will act as tutors to provide advice and tutoring on The Sandbox and World of Women. The WoW Academy will also serve as a project incubator from which funding and grants will be allocated.

“With this grant, we are going to establish our mission in the metaverse, leading and supporting women in this new space”said Yam Karkai, founder and artist of World of Women.

