“The Roosters are from here”

The Governor of queretaro, Mauricio Curireplied to Cuauhtemoc Blancofrom Morelos, who assured that he was interested in the Gallos team moving to Zacatepec.

“The roosters are from Queretaro, Queretaro It is one of the few states that has a way of supporting a soccer team, the fans really deserve to have a First Division team and the governor of Queretaro will do everything possible to have Gallos for a long time”, commented the governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Curi.

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, commented that “it is difficult for the club to stay in Queretaro”, so immediately the governor of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, acknowledged that he would like to have the First Division franchise in his state. The reason is the veto year that the Corregidora Stadiumafter the brawl between Gallos and Atlas fans, with a balance of 26 injured.

“As we are doing right now, Queretaro intends to have a First team. We are doing everything possible, because if there is a businessman who wants to buy the team, we will do everything to keep him here”, added Mauricio Kuri.

• Government of Querétaro will seek to put the C5 to the Corregidora Stadium

The government of Queretaro acknowledged that he is looking for a way for the cameras inside the Corregidora Stadium are connected to C5 of the State Public Security, so that fans can be monitored in real time and be easy to identify, in the event of a brawl like the one in Roosters and Atlas.

“Of course yes, review protocols, cameras attached to the C5, so that it does not enter again,” he commented. Mauricio Curigovernor of Queretaro.

C5 is a real-time camera monitoring system that belongs to the government and cost 130 million pesos to implement.