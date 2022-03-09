The Rock And John Cena Will Face Off At The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson needs no introduction when it comes to the world of professional wrestling as he is still considered one of the all-time greats. He is also a dominant force in Hollywood and brings great star power to any movie he stars in.

The Rock is also a businessman and very smart. He also loves to stay in the best physical shape possible. He is universally loved, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his fair share of enemies.

On the other hand, John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company behind his back throughout the PG era. Cena has also become one of the mainstays of Hollywood in recent years.

Both The Rock and John Cena had a stellar 2021 by the looks of it. According to PWInsider, The Rock and John Cena have been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor. Sasha Banks is also nominated for Favorite Female Sports Star

On top of that, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise is nominated for Favorite Movie and John Cena’s Wipeout reboot is nominated for Favorite Reality Show.

The 2022 KidsChoice Awards will air April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. It will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski. It remains to be seen if The Rock and Cena will end up winning a prize or not.