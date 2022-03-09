The reason Tom Cruise will never work with Brad Pitt again

Tom Cruise He has built a fantastic career in Hollywood and along the way has collaborated with great actors in the industry. But it seems that some of his colleagues were not very happy with him.

In the movie ‘interview with the vampire‘ Two of the great stars of the moment came together as they were, and still are, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. The film arrived in 1994 and brought a lot of queue since the Brad Pitt was very unhappy with the tape.

He himself confessed how hard the filming of the tape was: “I was miserable. Six months in the fucking darkness. Contact lenses, makeup, I’m playing the role of the zorr*”, said the actor in ET.

“One day I broke definitely… I called David Geffen, who was the producer on the movie… And I said, ‘David, I can’t go through with this. I can not do it. How much would it cost me to get out of the movie?’ And then he told me, very calmly, ’40 million dollars,'” he concluded.





Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ | Geffen Pictures

Why won’t Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise work together again?

Since Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise coincided in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ they have not reappeared together in no project. Many attribute this to the bad relationship they both had and Brad Pitt even commented on how his relationship with the actor was: “You have to understand that Tom and I are… we’re going in opposite directions.“, counted in ET.

“He is the north pole. I am the south. She comes towards me with a handshake. I always thought there was some kind of underlying competition between the two of us that prevented us from having a real conversation. It wasn’t something unpleasant, but it was something that was there and it bothered me a little“, he explained.

Even so, Brad also knows how to recognize Tom’s talent and recounted: “I will also say that he swallows a lot to be up there, he is a good actor and he advances in his film. I mean, you have to respect that“.

