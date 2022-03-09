The opportunity he has to reach America when he was fired after Querétaro

Queretaro Board

March 08, 2022 1:09 p.m.

The unfortunate event in Querétaro left everyone involved in the football world outraged. The unfortunate event has left, according to official figures, dozens of injured. Undoubtedly, violence in the stadiums is something that never has to happen again in national football. Mikel Arriola took action on the matter and promised to take the necessary measures to punish the criminal baristas.

More news from Queretaro:

Another hero in Querétaro: the player who saved children after the outbreak of violence

However, prior to the first decrees of the president of Liga MX, a series of rumors were carried out involving a manager of the white roosters as a possible manager of the eagles of America. How possible is it that he will arrive in Coapa after said tragedy?

The chances that Adolfo Ríos will reach America

Given the disenchantment with the project of Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños, it was demanded within the fans of dismissal for both positions. Solari’s transfer has already been made, so the one from Baños is missing for the fans’ request to be carried out. For the meantime, the media place several possible substitutes for Baños, including Adolfo Ríos.

However, the former director of Querétaro was sanctioned by the FMF in not being affiliated with any club for the next 5 years. This sanction makes Ríos’ arrival in America practically impossible, since it would go against the rules established by Mikel Arriola and company.

More news from Queretaro:

Shameful! The questionable arbitration decision during the fight in Querétaro vs Atlas