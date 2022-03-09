The most dangerous bars in Mexican soccer

The violence in soccer unfortunately it is not something new. Many of these acts are provoked by the ‘brave bars‘ or ‘animation groups‘. Last weekend one of the greatest tragedies was experienced in a stadium in mexican soccer when fans of Queretaro brutally beat people Atlas.

Each team of the MX League has its animation groups, but there are some of them that disguise violence with their passion for soccer or your team. One of them is the protagonist of the most recent scandal, it is The Albiazul Resistance.

ALBIAZUL RESISTANCE (QUERÉTARO)

The beating against the fans of the Atlas It is not the first time this bar has been involved. On saint Louis in 2019 they provoked a strong brawl that also ended in an invasion of the field, but the battles were also carried out at the club stage in the Promotion alloy.

BAR 51 (ATLAS)

It is also usually dangerous. On repeated occasions they have staged fights inside and outside the Jalisco Stadium and many times they have been before the followers of the Chivas.

THE ADDICTION (STRIPED) AND FREE AND LOKOS (TIGRES)

Without a doubt, the most faithful and passionate hobbies in the country are those of Monterey, where violent acts are not unknown. By scratched is The addictionfrom tigers are the free and crazy. Both bars have faced a level of savagery, as in 2018, where even far from the stadium they found themselves causing several injuries.

THE GUERRILLA (ATLETICO SAN LUIS)

The Athletic Saint Louis has a The guerrilla. This bar is one of the most hostile in Mexico. He was also part of that fight with fans of the Queretaro and recently in a match against tigers Several gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

THE BARS OF THE GREATEST OF THE MX LEAGUE

the irreverent from Chivas, The Monumental and Kaoz Ritual the America and the rebel from Cougars, are bars that are also dangerous. They have been participants in great violent acts in the history of the mexican soccerbut because they are numerous hobbies and three of the four greats of the MX Leaguethe authorities put more control over their operations so that violence does not stain the sports spectacle.