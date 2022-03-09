“The Mexican soccer mafia does not want the truth to be known”: barrista from Querétaro

“The Mexican soccer mafia does not want the truth to be known,” was part of the message of a alleged barista from Querétaro present in the attacks at the Corregidora stadium.

Through social networks, a user identified as Mario Diazassured that the attacks inside the stadium were planned.

“The confrontation was already sung, going down on the scoreboard was only a pretext to add fuel to the fire,” he assured.

In case you didn’t see it: VIDEO: In Peru a minute of silence was observed for the tragedy Querétaro vs Atlas

Soccer fans?

Do me a favor… pic.twitter.com/tlt7pu1pw3 — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) March 7, 2022

In his message, he indicated that the security of the stadium facilitated the mobilization of the aggressors and pointed to «Pablo Diaz» as one of the «most violent and dangerous» leaders of the Querétaro gang.

“At the order of Pablo Díaz, the guards (because they weren’t even policemen) were going to open the bars that would give us direct access to confront the bar of the Atlas. The same security elements provided some tips and even firearms in case things got thicker,” he wrote.

In case you didn’t see it: Fan beaten in La Corregidora de Querétaro lost an eye: Kuri

Additionally, the user accused that the bars work as “club security forces” that work with “black interests.”

“Personally, it gives me the benefit of exclusive clothing sales and distribution, my business, albeit at a high cost, putting my hands in when things get out of control,” he said.

“I’m going to give names of everyone involved, if this ship sinks we all leave,” he concluded.

📌 Roosters of Queretaro 👉 The statement of a member of the Albiazul Resistance, the official bar of Querétaro, giving his testimony of what happened yesterday, giving the name of who could have been in charge of starting this nightmare, is leaked on social networks. pic.twitter.com/W9HXpUs0wb — DepoRed (@depo_red) March 7, 2022

CR

Related