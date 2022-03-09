The indeclinable decision of FIFA with Ukraine and the Repechage to Qatar 2022

The body chaired by Gianni Infantino postponed the duel that was to be played in Glasgow over Russia’s war on Ukrainian soil. When will it be played?





The war started by Russia against Ukraine generated endless consequences in different areas such as football because The Russian team was expelled from the Repechage to the Qatar 2022 World Cupbut it will not be the only decision because FIFA took an unwavering stance with the match between Scotland and the Ukrainian team by the same definition instance.

The highest body accepted the request presented by Ukraine and will postpone the single-match tie that was to be played next Thursday, March 24 because of the warlike conflict that still does not end. This crossing still has no confirmed dispute date because both federations are analyzing it, but It would be played on the FIFA Date in June at Hampden Parksame scenario stipulated from the beginning located in the Scottish city of Glasgow, according to the BBC.

The main objective of this decision is to let Ukraine can prepare with more time because, unlike the rest of the European leagues, soccer in that country has been suspended since the beginning of the war and without a restart date. there they play 15 players called up regularly to the national team. On the other side of the key the winner of Wales and Austria will have to wait a few more months to dispute one of the tickets to the World Cup.

Due to the war in Ukraine, FIFA authorized soccer players and coaches to be released

As a consequence of the resurgence of the war conflict involving both Russia and Ukraine, since FIFA the decision was made to allow all the players in the Ukrainian league to be released at the same time in which he authorized the players who play in Russian football to unilaterally terminate their contractual ties.

As explained by the highest body in world football through its website, the contracts of footballers and coaches of clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Football Federation “they are terminated with immediate effect until the end of the season” in Ukraine. In this way, it will not be necessary for them to do anything to be free and only if they want to maintain the bond, they should leave it established.

At the same time, in a second section, FIFA maintained that, “in order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia”a margin will be given until March 10 for the clubs affiliated with the Russian Football Federation to reach an agreement with them. Otherwise, as of that date, foreign players and coaches will have “the right to unilaterally terminate the employment contract with his club until the end of the season in Russia.”

