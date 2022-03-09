The Hollywood trainer and his 5 best exercises

Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson shares his 5 must-have exercises

For a full body workout that gets you fit fast

8 tips to gain muscle explained by a bodybuilder

The 5 golden rules of a bodybuilder to gain muscle

When it comes to fitness, Gunnar Peterson knows what he’s talking about. The man Mark Wahlberg recently referred to as “the best trainer in the world” has been in the fitness industry for nearly three decades, having had the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Johnson and Hugh Jackman train at his Beverly Hills gym.

Peterson’s clients train with fancy equipment, yes, but you can also get in shape without equipment. Just because he and his clients have access to all that gear doesn’t mean it’s essential to getting a good workout. “My gym is Hamleys,” says Peterson. “It’s packed with everything you need…but I could do a whole workout with two cinder blocks and a broomstick, and I think any trainer worth their salt could do that too.”

Peterson emphasizes that you don’t need much to get a great workout, and in fact, just five exercises can prepare you for anything life throws your way.

By themselves, These 5 exercises are enough to build a strong, mobile and aesthetically pleasing physique. You can find out what they are, and Peterson’s reasons for choosing them, below.

The Hollywood trainer tells us the 5 exercises you should add to your training

1- Deadlift

How to do it:

Squat down and grab a barbell with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your chest up, roll your shoulders back and look straight ahead as you raise the bar. Focus on bringing the weight back to your heels and keep the bar as close to your body as possible at all times. Lift to thigh level, pause, and then with control return to starting position. Deadlift: How Often Should You Do This Exercise?

Says Peterson, “It’s a great posterior chain movement, so when you brace your lats to do the lift correctly, you work just about everything. When done correctly, it’s fantastic. People worry about hurting themselves during a deadlift, but I I prefer to look at it another way. When done correctly, I think you can prevent back injuries in the future.”

2- Knives



How to do it:

For a basic razor, lie on your back with your arms extended behind your head. Keep your arms and legs slightly off the ground throughout the movement. Contract your abs and bring your arms and legs together so they meet above your stomach, before returning to your starting position.

Says Peterson, “The razors target the abs from the source; there are so many variations, so you alternate sides and add little rotations to them. That’s important.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

3- Rotations with bands



How to do it:

Wrap a chest-high resistance band around a pole or stationary object and grasp it with both hands. Stand about a meter away and extend your arms in front of you. Rotate your torso until your arms have moved 90 degrees, but your hips are still facing forward. Return to the starting position and do the same on the opposite side.

Peterson says, “If you think about all of your swing sports, whether it’s golf, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, boxing, padel, tennis, if you overload those movements in the gym, you’ll just have to do those movements without the load in your respective sports. be easier.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

4- Squat with dumbbells and press



How to do it:

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with your elbows bent and your palms facing each other. Lower into a squat position and as you rise up, press the weights above your head and twist your torso to the side. Lower back into a squat, then repeat the twist on the opposite side. How to do squats well and what types are there.

Says Peterson, “I love adding the rotation with the press to see the challenge it gives to the core and how it hits the delts. I think it’s a move that lends itself to a lot of things in sport.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

5- Bicep curls

How to do it:

Hold two dumbbells close to your thighs with your palms facing out. Use your biceps to lift the dumbbells up to shoulder height, then lower back down and repeat.

Says Peterson, “Bicep curls are a staple for getting bigger arms.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io