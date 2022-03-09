The great solidarity gesture of Leonardo DiCaprio with Ukraine, the country of origin of his grandmother – Revista Para Ti

Leonardo Dicaprio He is known, in addition to his acting career, for his acts of solidarity. He is a recognized environmentalist and collaborates in many causes on the subject, all over the world. And recently he was in the news for the important donation he made to Ukraine, which is the country of origin of his maternal grandmother, Helena: nothing less than 10 million dollars.

Born in Odessa, in the south of the Ukraine, Helena migrated to Germany in 1917. And it was she and her mother, Irmelinthe main pillars in the life of the actor, who on more than one occasion has attended important premieres accompanied by them (such as The Man in the Iron Mask and Titanic), once consecrated in Hollywood.

The $10 million donation from Leonardo DiCaprio to Ukraine was revealed by Background Visegrad Internationalwhich promotes development in Eastern Europe.

More celebrities who showed solidarity with Ukraine

For its part, Mila Kunis (of Ukrainian nationality) and her husband, Ashton Kucher, embarked on a substantial fundraising that will be used for humanitarian aid and in order to house the thousands of refugees from the Eastern European country. They intend to reach 30 million dollars, for which they are actively working.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, in southern Ukraine, in 1983 and emigrated with her family to the United States in 1991. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud american. But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.”, he said in a video posted on Instagram. “I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian”added K.utcher.

while the star of resident Evil, Jovovich mile, also originally from the Eastern European country, spoke out about the war. “I am heartbroken and dazed trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace, Ukraine. My country and my people have been bombed. Hidden friends and family. My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two when I see the horror that is taking place, the destruction of the country, the displacement of families, their entire lives in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always the war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless force of imperialism. And always, the people pay with blood and tears, ”he wrote in his account. Instagram.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has drawn condemnation from several celebrities, including Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopraboth ambassadors of the United Nations.