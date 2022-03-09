The great movies that Apple TV + prepares show everything that the platform has learned from Netflix | Entertainment

Apple TV + has announced some of the movies that it will release in the future and it can be said that the platform increases investment in this type of content.

Soon it will sound strange to say it, but Not too long ago, streaming platforms were betting mainly on series and they were far from competing with the movie theaters. This was changing, and the coronavirus had a lot to do with it, until now when the platforms are full of great movies.

If just a month ago we talked about the series that Apple TV + will launch in the future, now it is the turn of the movies that have names that already justify a subscription fee: Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe…

This announcement comes at the same time as the Apple Event that was held yesterday and where we could see devices such as the iPhone SE 2022, M1 Ultra, Mac Studio, iPad Air with M1… Here is a summary in case you missed it:

Looking at Apple’s film projects you can find some similarities with the jump that Netflix took when he began to bet on productions with great directors. At the time of him there were two titles that stood out on this path: Rome, by Alfonso Cuarón, and the Irishby Martin Scorsese.

Coincidence or not Both directors will premiere their new projects on Apple TV +. In the case of Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. This will be a movie about the serial murders of various members of the Osage Nation.

Nothing has been announced about Cuarón’s project yet, but other titles are known: Cha Cha Real Smooth, by screenwriter and director Cooper Raiff; an Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary about Sidney Poitier; Raymond & Ray, with Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; I handle the beer with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe…

Then there will also be a musical adaptation of The Spirit of Christmas, a film about slavery with Will Smith or Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa… Without forgetting the Napoleon by Ridley Scott and many other titles.

As can be seen, Apple TV + is launched to large productions through its Apple Original Films brand and will soon compete on an equal footing with Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+ in this regard.