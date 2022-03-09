The Godfather: 10 Curiosities of the film, 50 years after its premiere

The Godfather is considered –with justice– a classic of world cinematography. Comparable to jewels such as Citizen Kane or the famous Casablanca, Francis Ford Coppola’s film, which premiered on October 4, 1972, is about to celebrate half a century at the height of his powers of attraction. Like any masterpiece, at the time of its completion it was surrounded by curious facts that history consigned to the delight of fans and moviegoers. Here’s a dozen listed for your enjoyment.

1.- Although it is difficult for us to imagine someone other than Marlon Brando In the role of Vito Corleonethe producers of The Godfather they didn’t want to hire the controversial actor – Paramount even suggested looking for Briton Sir Laurence Olivier to take on the role – but in the end, Coppola convinced Brando to do a screen test that impressed investors.

2.- As a measure to cut the budget, the company paramount He asked Coppola to update the script so that the film would take place in 1972 and that it be filmed in Kansas City as an option given how expensive it was to do it in New York. In the end, the director managed to convince them to set the story in the Big Apple after World War II, to maintain its integrity.

3.- Realism? There was no more. Do you remember the scene where a prominent producer is “convinced” to hire someone he doesn’t want thanks to the decapitated head of one of his horses? well it was realand they didn’t have to kill the horse, they just bought it from a company that made dog food.

4.- During the daily work on the set, Coppola always saw a cat wandering around the site and when it was time to film the Vito Corleone scenes in his office, it occurred to him to suggest to Brando that he improvise with the docile feline. The cat adored Brando and stayed in his lap during the takes (and they say that the whole day).

5.- True, surely no one would have personified better Michael Corleone what Al Pacino, but he was also not sure of his role. The study preferred Robert Redford, Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson or even, Dustin Hoffmann. The funny thing is that, after the auditions, Pacino was above james caan who would take on the role of Sonny Corleone– and of Martin Sheen.

6.- Originally, the producers wanted to eliminate the famous logo with the “puppet strings” (which was created by the graphic designer S. Neil Fujita for the cover of the novel) and the name of the author (mario puzzo) about the title of the film, but Coppola he insisted that it be kept (reportedly because Puzo co-wrote the script with him).

7.- The anecdote is well known; Although Marlon Brando is considered one of the best actors in history, the truth is that to make Vito Corleone he did not try too hard, that is, the character’s dialogues had to be written on handmade posters and notes that were distributed by the forum or in the body of the other actors. Brando had been doing this for years, he claimed that it gave spontaneity to his work.

8.- It is known by many that Coppola and george lucas They are excellent friends, so it should not be surprising that, after the former produced one of the latter’s first films, the latter returned the favor by filming the well-known “mattress scene” in The Godfather. The scene takes place during the war between the mafia families. It is a montage that shows real photographs of crime scenes and murders of gangsters (a well-known image is that of the suicide of Frank NIttiwho was the right hand of Al Capone).

9.- sofia coppoladaughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, appeared in all 3 installments of the trilogy: in the first she is the baby in the christening scene, in the second she has a brief appearance as a migrant girl on the boat that brings Vito Corleone to Ellis Island , and in the third is the daughter of Michael Corleone, Mary.

10.- The author of the original novel, Mario Puzo, was a well-known gambler and had “unfinished business” with bookmakers who frequently persecuted him. When he sold the rights to his book to Paramount’s head of production, he told him that he had a huge debt and that if he didn’t buy the manuscript – then titled The Mafia – “my legs would break”. Thus, in 1969 they gave him a million dollars for a play that was eventually called The Godfather, which became an unexpected success, staying for 67 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

