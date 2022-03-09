The film in which Nicolas Cage plays himself premieres trailer

The next April 22 will hit the big screen The unbearable burden of a great talent (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), movie directed by Tom Gormican and starring Nicolas Cage, Peter Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris. In this comedy tape Cage plays a version of himself, reason why the expectations have been increasing since the first images of the film were known. Now, Lionsgate released a new official trailer, which takes us into the world of an actor in trouble.

Cage is an actor who is currently broke. Since he is no longer offered papers and he can’t find any job, accept a million dollars to go to the birthday party of a fan named Javi. However, not everything is what it seems, as Cage discovers that Javi is a dangerous criminal and that the CIA is after him.

“Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent and is forced to channel his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters to save himself and his loved ones.. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage,” the synopsis states.

Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Photo: KATALIN VERMES.

A few months ago, Cage spoke about his role with the popular site EW and clarified: “It’s an invented version of Nic Cage. The character feels dissatisfied and deals with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood. It’s not me. I feel pretty good about things in general“.

Previously, Cage had assured that he would not see this film. In dialogue with Collider, the actor expressed: “I’m never going to see that movie. I’ve been told it’s good. My manager Mike Nilon, who is also one of the producers, saw it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the film… But it’s too crazy a ride for me to go to a movie theater and watch myself play Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”

Explaining his refusal to see the film, Cage commented: “I told him, ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I am really [lleno de] quiet, meditative and reflective moments. I’m not this neurotic, nervous, anxiety-filled guy all the time. Finally, the Long Beach native made it clear: “I will not see the movie. But I hope you enjoy it.”.

